28-year-old shot several times in Buckhead, police say

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on 26th Street NW that left a 28-year-old man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said a dispute involving several people broke out in an apartment complex parking lot. Investigators are reviewing nearby business surveillance footage to identify suspects and determine why the group gathered.



Atlanta police are searching for evidence after a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times Wednesday in a parking lot on 26th Street NW.

What we know:

Officers in Zone 2 responded to a report of a person shot around midnight and found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical responders transported him to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Preliminary details indicate an argument broke out among a group of people at an apartment complex parking lot.

Atlanta police Capt. Holt said no one involved in the incident appears to live at that address, and no other injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot several times off of 26th Street in Buckhead. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet identified any suspects or determined what triggered the initial argument.

Officers are working to determine why the group was gathered in the parking lot.

Detectives canvassed the area and attempted to obtain video footage from nearby business surveillance cameras.