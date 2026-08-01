Henry County Police search for man accused of vandalizing Flock cameras

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The Brief Henry County Police are searching for a man who allegedly disabled two Flock safety cameras on July 20. The suspect hit two separate cameras—one on Crumbley Road and another near Bud Kelly Park—before leaving the scene in a gray Chevrolet Volt that had an unidentified driver. The vandalism follows growing pushback against the license plate reader network in Georgia, which has recently faced both citizen tampering and law enforcement misuse arrests.



The Henry County Police Department is looking for a man accused of vandalizing two Flock cameras.

What we know:

Police said on July 20 at around 11:15 p.m., a man vandalized two Flock cameras, one on Crumbley Road and the other in the area of Bud Kelly Park.

The suspect left the scene in a gray-colored Chevrolet Volt that had an unknown driver.

The man faces a charge of criminal damage to property.

Dig deeper:

The incident in Henry County comes after a growing wave of public pushback and physical tampering targeting Flock safety cameras.

In Barrow County, the sheriff's office recently confirmed three of its Flock cameras were damaged in a similar fashion.

Physical vandalism has become a rising trend, driven in part by social media videos instructing people how to disable or tear down the street-level devices.

The physical backlash comes as the technology faces scrutiny; just this month, a sweeping wave of criminal arrests and terminations hit law enforcement agencies across Georgia tied to the systemic misuse of the automated database.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the names and ages of both the suspect and the driver.

It's unclear how the suspect damaged the cameras or what tools were used to disable them.

While investigators know the suspect fled in a gray Chevrolet Volt, the license plate number or specific model year of the car has not been released.

It remains unclear if the two automated license plate reader cameras were completely destroyed or if they can be repaired and returned to service.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is encouraged to contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, videos, and photos to 770-220-7009.

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