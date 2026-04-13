Dunwoody sets 'guardrails' for Flock surveillance cameras use

The Brief Dunwoody leaders approved a new contract for Flock Safety cameras after months of privacy debates. The agreement ensures the city owns all data and prohibits the company from selling it. It remains unclear how many federal agencies will eventually request access to this city data.



The Dunwoody City Council unanimously approved a master service agreement with Flock Safety on Monday following months of debate regarding privacy and data transparency.

New rules for city surveillance

What we know:

Dunwoody has used Flock cameras since 2019 to help police solve crimes and respond to scenes faster. The new agreement establishes specific "guardrails" for the city's relationship with the tech company. Under the contract, the city of Dunwoody retains full ownership of all captured data. The agreement also explicitly prohibits Flock Safety from selling the data or using it for advertising purposes. Additionally, Dunwoody city leaders will determine if any data is shared with federal agencies.

Public debate over privacy

What they're saying:

Several residents attended the Monday meeting to urge leaders to reject the agreement, citing privacy and security concerns. "They're building a national network of surveillance cameras," said Jessica Burbank during the meeting. Resident Jason Hunyar added that the issue centers on "security, auditability, and transparency."

On the other side, Jill Dunn, an attorney who worked on the deal, said the agreement creates necessary boundaries. Flock Safety spokesperson Holly Beilin said the company has been "exceptionally transparent" and has built tools to increase accountability and community trust.

Five years of camera use

The backstory:

Dunwoody was an early adopter of the technology, installing cameras across the city starting in 2019. While police credit the cameras with making the city safer, some city leaders have raised questions over the past few months regarding the security of the data collected by the private company.