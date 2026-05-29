Gas alarm prompts evacuation at Georgia Tech facility, scene cleared

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The Brief Atlanta firefighters responded to a reported industrial gas alarm at a Georgia Tech research facility. Occupants were evacuated and a safety perimeter was established while crews investigated a possible fluorine leak. No hazardous release was found, no injuries were reported and the incident has been cleared.



A reported industrial gas alarm at a Georgia Tech research facility prompted an evacuation and emergency response from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department on Friday.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to a facility in the 700 block of Atlantic Drive NW after receiving reports of a possible fluorine leak connected to a gas cabinet inside the building.

As a precaution, occupants were evacuated while crews established a safety perimeter around the facility. Specialized operations personnel were deployed to assess the situation and determine whether any hazardous materials had been released.

Atlanta Fire Rescue also established decontamination capabilities at the scene while crews conducted atmospheric monitoring and evaluations inside the building.

Following a comprehensive assessment, firefighters determined there was no active hazardous condition requiring additional emergency operations.

The scene was later turned back over to facility personnel.

No injuries were reported, and the incident has been cleared.