Dolly’s opening a Tennessee travel stop — and it’s a road trip

The Brief Dolly Parton’s first-ever themed travel stop is set to open June 24 in Cornersville, Tennessee. The travel center will feature Dolly-themed merchandise, barbecue, coffee, live music and even a dog park. Located about 250 miles from Atlanta, the destination is roughly a four-hour drive from the city.



If you've ever wished a highway rest stop had a little more sparkle, Dolly Parton has the answer.

The country music icon is putting her signature Tennessee charm on the road with the opening of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, a first-of-its-kind travel center set to debut June 24 in Cornersville, Tennessee. The location sits just off Interstate 65, about an hour south of Nashville and roughly 250 miles — or about a four-hour drive — from Atlanta.

Not your typical gas station

What we know:

Far from a typical gas station stop, the new destination is being designed as a place where travelers can refuel, relax and have a little fun along the way.

Visitors will find fuel stations, truck parking, EV charging stations, a truckers' lounge, a general store, restrooms and plenty of Dolly-inspired touches. The travel stop will also feature exclusive merchandise, a full-service restaurant and café, DLY BBQ, and Cup of Ambition Coffee, a nod to one of Parton’s most famous songs.

And because this is Dolly we're talking about, the extras don't stop there.

The property will include a Doggy Parton Dog Park, a live music stage, an upstairs event space, a patio and even a tour bus modeled after the buses Parton has used throughout her decades-long career. An original mural created as a tribute to Cornersville will also make the flagship location unique.

Credit: Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop

The project is a partnership between Parton, her longtime manager Danny Nozell and Tennessean Travel Stop owner Gregory H. Sachs. Organizers say the Cornersville location is expected to be the first of multiple Dolly-themed travel centers, according to The Tennessean.

Grand opening festivities

What's next:

A grand opening celebration is planned for June 24, with additional details expected in the coming weeks. Organizers are also inviting local musicians to perform at the venue during opening week and beyond.

For Atlanta-area road trippers heading toward Nashville this summer, Dolly’s newest venture could become the most entertaining pit stop on the interstate.