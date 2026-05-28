'I am terrified': Mother prays for safety of missing Atlanta teen

The Brief Jayden Wilson, an 18-year-old recent high school graduate, vanished about a week ago near a home on Boulder Park Drive SW. Atlanta police describe Wilson as 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, wearing gray sweatpants and Nike sneakers. His mother has received unverified online messages claiming he was spotted at a local MARTA station and a mall.



The search continues for a missing 18-year-old Atlanta man who vanished about a week ago, leaving his family desperate for answers.

What we know:

Atlanta police are searching for Jayden Wilson, who was last seen near a home on Boulder Park Drive SW. Wilson is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. Investigators said he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and black Nike Air Max sneakers.

Wilson recently graduated from high school just a couple of weekends ago. According to his family, he has never run away before.

His mother, Amber Coleman, lives in Indianapolis. Ever since her son went missing, she has been a nervous wreck and is praying for his safety.

Coleman said she has received online messages claiming her son was spotted at a MARTA station and at Lenox Square mall. However, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Anyone who sees Wilson or has any information on his location is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

What they're saying:

Wilson's family members said they are worried sick and just want him home safely.

"Its very atypical Jayden is not someone to run away, disappear and not let anybody know what's going on," Coleman said. "Jayden is such a good kid I meant He's always been very sweet, very helpful very thoughtful."

The distance and size of the city have added to his mother's deep concern.

"I am terrified because Atlanta is you know a big city number one and number tow you know there is a large you know influx of like kidnapping, sex trafficking you know missing persons," Coleman said. "We don’t know where he is. We don’t know where he is living and if he's living anywhere safe."

Coleman shared a direct message for her son in hopes that it reaches him.

"His mother loves him, his family loves him we don’t want him suffering, we don’t want him struggling we don’t want him unhoused we will help however we can," Coleman said.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed whether Jayden Wilson was actually at the MARTA station or Lenox Square mall following his disappearance.

Authorities have not released information regarding potential clothing changes or items Wilson may have had with him when he vanished.