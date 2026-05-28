Fulton County jail misdemeanor policy: Sheriff blocks low-level bookings

The Brief Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat plans to stop accepting misdemeanor arrests into the Rice Street jail to route low-level offenders to behavioral services. Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts and local diversion advocates formed an alliance to push the sheriff into implementing the policy before July 1.



The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is changing its booking policy to block low-level misdemeanor offenders from entering the main jail facility. The sudden policy shift has sparked an immediate timeline disagreement between county leadership and reform advocates.

Fulton Jail policy shift

What we know:

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat announced that the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street will stop accepting individuals arrested on misdemeanor charges. Diversion advocates consider this decision a massive victory after spending years telling county officials that low-level offenders belong in community-based wrap-around programs rather than the infamous jail facility. Sheriff Labat stated he has spent more than a year working on this policy and identifies as pro-diversion. The new restriction aims to redirect individuals toward housing assistance, substance abuse treatment, counseling, and behavioral health services.

Jail reform timeline

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact operational details of the diversion pipeline or how local police departments will process misdemeanor suspects out in the field. A primary point of contention is the official launch date for the booking ban. Sheriff Labat stated he expects to roll out the finalized policy on July 1 after consulting with his justice partners. However, county diversion advocates and Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts want the policy implemented much sooner and are maintaining public pressure to accelerate the timeline.

Jail alliance history

The backstory:

The policy shift follows years of intense public scrutiny over conditions inside the Rice Street jail facility. Activists from groups like the Southern Center for Human Rights, including Devin Franklin, have consistently mobilized to protect low-level offenders from jail custody. Turning public pressure into policy, these diversion advocates formed a strategic alliance with Chairman Robb Pitts to force systemic changes out of the sheriff's office.