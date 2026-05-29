Peachtree MS student finishes 3rd in Scripps National Spelling Bee

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The Brief California's Shrey Parikh won the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee after a dramatic spell-off. Parikh correctly spelled 32 words in the tiebreaker to secure the championship and more than $50,000 in prizes. Peachtree Middle School student Sarv Dharavane finished in third place for the second consecutive year.



The 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee crowned a new champion Thursday after a dramatic spell-off in the competition's final round.

What we know:

Shrey Parikh, 14, of California, won the national title by correctly spelling 32 words during the spell-off, defeating the runner-up, who spelled 25 words correctly.

As champion, Parikh will receive more than $50,000 in cash and a trip to Universal Studios Orlando.

Among the top finishers was Sarv Dharavane of Peachtree Middle School, who placed third in the nation for the second consecutive year.

The annual Scripps National Spelling Bee brings together some of the country's top young spellers to compete for the prestigious title and scholarship prizes.

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