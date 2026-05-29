Residents devastated by early-morning Lithia Springs apartment fire

The Brief An early-morning fire at a Douglas County apartment complex destroyed two units and displaced about 17 families. Fire officials said 19 additional units suffered smoke or water damage, but no major injuries were reported. Residents described rushing from their homes as flames spread, while neighbors helped alert others to evacuate.



An early-morning apartment fire in Douglas County destroyed two units, damaged nearly 20 others and forced about 17 families from their homes, according to fire officials.

Residents remained gathered outside the apartment complex hours after the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Friday. Many stood outside in pajamas, without shoes and carrying only what they could grab before escaping the flames.

Extensive damage reported

What we know:

Fire officials said two apartment units were destroyed in the blaze. An additional 19 units sustained smoke or water damage during firefighting efforts. About 17 families were displaced.

Residents described a chaotic evacuation as flames spread across the roof of one building.

"When I started seeing smoke come out really, really black, it was really thick," resident Beloved Dillard said. "You can almost smell wiring burning. ... The flames just engulfed over the top of the roof coming out and that’s when I started saying we got to get from up here."

Cancer survivor loses home and medication

Among those affected was Dillard, who recently completed treatment for cancer. Her family said she lost all of her belongings in the fire, including expensive medication she was still taking.

Dillard was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and was recovering Friday morning, but her family said the loss was devastating. Her daughter has launched a fundraiser to help replace necessities and medical supplies.

Neighbors helped neighbors escape

What they're saying:

Residents said neighbors played a critical role in helping others get out safely.

One resident told reporters she evacuated her family and pets, including a bearded dragon and a snake, before going door-to-door to alert neighbors and urge them to leave their homes. Others described similar efforts as residents checked on one another during the emergency.

Fire officials said no firefighters were injured and there were no major injuries reported among residents.

What's next:

Investigators will work to determine what caused the fire. The investigation remains ongoing.

Earlier live report from the scene

This is a developing news story. Information above is subject to change. Check back for updates.