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The Brief The Fulton County Jail will stop accepting most people arrested on misdemeanor charges starting July 1. Sheriff Patrick Labat announced exceptions will only be made for domestic violence, sexual assault, or aggravated circumstances. The policy change follows a formal legal opinion requested to address severe jail overcrowding and worsening facility conditions.



In a shift to curb overcrowding, the Fulton County Jail is locking its gates to the majority of misdemeanor offenders this summer, forcing local law enforcement to rewrite how they handle low-level crimes.

What we know:

The Fulton County Jail will no longer accept inmates on misdemeanor charges starting July 1, Sheriff Patrick Labat announced on Tuesday. The sheriff said the jail will turn away people arrested on misdemeanors unless the cases involve domestic violence, sexual assault, or aggravated misdemeanor circumstances.

This operational shift started in October 2025 when Labat sought a formal legal opinion from the Office of the Fulton County Attorney. He requested clarity regarding the sheriff's authority and responsibility about bringing misdemeanor prisoners into the facility. The request grew out of persistent concerns over jail overcrowding and the deteriorating conditions of the jail buildings.

The Fulton County Attorney's Office delivered its formal legal opinion on May 13. Upon receiving the document, Labat immediately restarted discussions with area police chiefs, mayors, law enforcement partners, and county justice officials.

These meetings were used to evaluate how changing the booking guidelines would impact daily operations and local neighborhoods. Labat emphasized that the changes are designed to balance public safety requirements with legal mandates.

What they're saying:

The sheriff emphasized his legal and community obligations when announcing the upcoming operational adjustments.

"As the Sheriff, it is my responsibility to implement a pathway forward that aligns with what is best for our residents, community, public safety, and the consent decree," said Sheriff Labat.

What we don't know:

Franchise officials did not provide information regarding what will happen to the misdemeanor inmates who are already housed inside the jail. It remains unclear if current inmates will be transferred or released.

What's next:

The sheriff's agency plans to continue consulting with local justice partners leading up to the summer deadline.

Management plans to hold a community town hall meeting to educate citizens on the operational change before the July 1 implementation.