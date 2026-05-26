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Police charge 41-year-old man in near-fatal Senoia beating

By
Published  May 26, 2026 6:34 PM EDT
Fayette County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Coweta County town father nearly beaten to death

Coweta County town father nearly beaten to death

An elderly father is recovering at a local hospital after his 41-year-old son savagely beat him inside his own home following an argument over whether the son could stay at the house, according to police.  

The Brief

    • A man was arrested after police say he severely beat his father at a home in Coweta County.
    • Authorities charged 41-year-old John Honea with aggravated battery following the violent argument on Johnson Street.
    • Police say Honea has a lengthy criminal history with over 30 previous arrests and was recently released from prison.

SENOIA, Ga. - A 41-year-old man is facing an aggravated battery charge after police say he severely beat his father during an argument at a Senoia home.

Senoia police assault investigation

What we know:

Police responded to a home on Johnson Street after neighbors reported hearing a violent argument and went to check it out. Officers found the victim unconscious and barely alive inside the house.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently assisting the Senoia Police Department with the case.

Father severely beaten

What they're saying:

Capt. Jason Ercole of the Senoia Police Department described the attack as horrific. "Beaten severely, just horrifically beaten," Ercole said.

"Contusions all over his face and head, blood in the eyes, blood in the ears," Ercole added.

Suspect's criminal history

By the numbers:

Police arrested the victim's son, John Honea, who showed up on his father's doorstep after recently being released from prison. The father and son had reportedly argued over whether Honea would be allowed to stay at the house.

Honea has been arrested more than 30 times, with a record ranging from petty theft to felony drug possession, assault, and drunk driving. Ercole noted that Honea had

John Honea (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

 spent most of his adult life in jail.

Father's current condition

What we don't know:

While police initially feared the father would not survive the beating, he is now alert and speaking with authorities. However, it remains unclear how long his physical recovery will take or if additional charges will be filed against Honea as the investigation continues.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a video report by FOX 5 News reporter Doug Evans, who interviewed Capt. Jason Ercole of the Senoia Police Department at the scene of the incident in Coweta County.

Fayette CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety