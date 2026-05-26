Georgia Republican runoff election: John F. Kennedy advances to face Greg Dolezal

The Brief Former State Senator John F. Kennedy secured the top spot Tuesday night to advance to a Georgia Republican runoff election. The Republican candidate will face State Senator Greg Dolezal in a head-to-head battle for the party nomination in central Georgia.



Former State Senator John F. Kennedy secured the top spot Tuesday night in the primary race for lieutenant governor, advancing to a head-to-head runoff against State Senator Greg Dolezal.

Georgia Republican runoff election

What we know:

The Republican race for the next lieutenant governor of Georgia is heading to a runoff election after the primary vote on Tuesday night. Former State Senator John F. Kennedy finished in first place to secure the top spot in the primary battle.

He is advancing to a head-to-head matchup against second-place finisher State Senator Greg Dolezal to determine the party nomination. According to the broadcast script, Kennedy previously served for a decade in State Senate District 18, which covers several counties in central Georgia, until he resigned his seat last December to run for lieutenant governor.

Opponent campaign plans

What we don't know:

While Kennedy has outlined his strategy moving forward, it remains unknown exactly how Dolezal plans to counter this momentum heading into the runoff phase. Specific details regarding the scheduling and location of the runoff voting dates have also not been finalized in the initial reports.

Station representatives are scheduled to sit down with Dolezal on Thursday to discuss his campaign strategy.

Candidate message to voters

What they're saying:

Kennedy expressed deep gratitude for the initial election results during a one-on-one interview on Tuesday. "We're obviously very pleased. And we're very grateful to the voters of Georgia. And we're, happy about finishing in first place. I think it says that our message is resonating with Georgians. And from a standpoint of our candidacy really is about making sure that we keep Georgia growing, that we keep Georgia learning, and that we keep Georgia safe," Kennedy said.

The candidate noted that everyday financial pressures are a primary focus for families on the campaign trail. "They're looking for someone who has a trusted track record of, getting things done. Of not playing political games, not over promising and under-delivering, but simply going to the Capitol and doing the work to try to address their daily needs of what they have in their family," Kennedy stated.

Legislative background advantages

The backstory:

Kennedy points directly to his decade of experience in the state legislature as the primary reason he can defeat the Democratic nominee in the November general election. He believes his history of leadership in the statehouse gives him a trusted track record that sets his candidacy apart.

"It's very telling to look at who has a proven track record of getting conservative legislation passed, and having done so in a way, with integrity and a way that people, trust. And I think number two, it is I've had the privilege of serving and being elected, by not only my Republican colleagues, but the entire Senate chamber, to be entrusted to the highest office in the Georgia Senate," Kennedy said.