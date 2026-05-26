Atlanta 911 dispatchers move to 12-hour shifts ahead of World Cup

The Brief Atlanta public safety leaders announced that the federal government will fully reimburse $42 million in local overtime costs for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The Atlanta Police Department is doubling its daily 911 dispatch staffing by moving all personnel to 12-hour shifts. Officials confirmed there are no tracked terrorist threats against the international tournament, but they urged residents to remain vigilant.



Public safety agencies in Atlanta have finalized their security and logistical operations to safeguard the city as it prepares to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup, according to local officials.

Atlanta World Cup security

What we know:

Atlanta Police Chief Schierbaum announced that the city will spend $24 million on police overtime and $18 million on fire department overtime to secure the six-week event. The federal government will fully reimburse the combined $42 million upfront cost after the official award is processed. To manage an expected surge in emergency calls, 911 dispatchers have transitioned to 12-hour shifts, which doubles the active manpower on each shift.

Law enforcement presence will be bolstered near FanFest and stadium events using a mounted patrol model. The Savannah Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Memphis Police Department have agreed to provide horses to support these operations. Additionally, the city's specialized Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement team has proactively cleaned 35 encampments and connected 453 individuals to housing and resources this year with zero arrests.

What we don't know:

Officials do not know the exact number of international visitors who will utilize short-term rentals or neighborhood watch party grants outside of the downtown core during the tournament. Police also noted that specific regulations and digital protocols to block ticket scalpers or resellers outside of Atlanta Stadium remain under the direct control of FIFA.

Tournament parking rules

Local perspective:

The Atlanta Department of Transportation is strictly regulating parking by requiring permits for all legitimate, temporary use parking lots on both public and private property. Zone commanders are targeting unauthorized pop-up parking schemes and known scammers who operate illegitimate lots. Major Knight warned drivers not to pay anyone who wears a high-visibility vest while standing in the roadway flagging down cars. Drivers are urged to check for official signage, avoid parking on grass, and heavily rely on public transportation or rideshare services to navigate traffic.

Public safety engagement

What they're saying:

"Our reassurance to the Hispanic community is the same to any other community in Atlanta, Georgia," Schierbaum said. "Our job is to enforce the law, uphold the Constitution, and keep the peace."

Authorities emphasized that the municipal police department will strictly focus on state law and city ordinances, confirming they have zero coordination or communication with federal immigration officials regarding potential operations. To assist international visitors, the department has 68 officers certified to speak Spanish, alongside the "I Speak ATL" initiative and dedicated language phone lines.

Crisis communications center

What's next:

The Atlanta Police Department will operate a Joint Information Center to handle news updates but does not plan to hold daily media briefings unless a major security incident occurs. Executive Director Spikes requested that journalists avoid flooding official phone lines with international inquiries from places like Spain or Saudi Arabia, advising the public and media to monitor the official website, social media platforms, and the ATL Direct news source for immediate updates.