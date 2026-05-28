Peachtree City clinic expands after Fayette closure

The Brief Following the Fayetteville free clinic closure, hundreds of vulnerable patients are searching for new medical care options in south metro Atlanta. Healing Bridge Clinic in Peachtree City is stepping up to accept over 300 transferring patients with the help of up to 30 volunteer providers. The clinic is in need of financial support to help cover the estimated $100 per patient cost for necessary lab work.



The Healing Bridge Clinic in Peachtree City is preparing to take on more than 300 new patients following the sudden closure of the Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic in Fayetteville.

Healing Bridge Clinic steps in

What we know:

The Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic operated for two decades, providing free medical care to vulnerable patients living under 200% of the federal poverty level in south metro Atlanta. Healing Bridge Clinic Executive Director Mike Conaway says his facility is in a good position to accept the transferring patients.

"From a provider standpoint, from a volunteer provider standpoint, we have been blessed with new providers that have joined the team and so adding them, getting the patients in to see a provider and getting the care for them is not going to be a problem," Conaway said.

Associated costs of free medical care

By the numbers:

The Healing Bridge Clinic currently has up to 30 volunteer providers to handle the expected influx of more than 300 patients. While doctors and specialists donate their medical care, the clinic still faces direct costs for treating new individuals.

Lab work costs the clinic about $100 per patient.

Expanding services for patients

What they're saying:

Conaway emphasized the importance of helping hardworking people who do not make enough money in their current jobs. "So there's a great need out there for people who are hard-working people that just aren't making enough in the jobs that they currently have and need that extra hand," Conaway said.

He added that the clinic provides a wide variety of services, including general medicine, cardiology, dermatology, psychiatry, and addiction counseling.

How to help Healing Bridge

What you can do:

Healing Bridge Clinic offers a wide gamut of services for people who qualify, including dental and vision care. Anyone interested in learning more about the services provided or wishing to donate can visit healingbridgeclinic.org.