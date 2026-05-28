Atlanta World Cup security: FBI announces massive tournament safety plan

The Brief Federal authorities are executing massive security measures across downtown Atlanta ahead of the upcoming World Cup tournament matches. The FBI Atlanta office confirmed that thousands of law enforcement personnel will monitor the street level, the skies for illegal drones, and the airport for human trafficking.



The FBI Atlanta office unveiled its comprehensive public safety and counterterrorism infrastructure Thursday to prepare for the massive influx of international soccer fans visiting downtown.

Federal agents are partnering with local departments to secure high-visibility zones from the city's transit hubs to the skies above the matches.

Federal security In Atlanta

What we know:

The FBI Atlanta office held a news conference Thursday detailing its multi-agency security blueprint to protect the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches. Thousands of law enforcement officers are deploying across downtown Atlanta to secure stadiums, fan zones, and transit hubs.

Officials emphasized that while Atlanta frequently hosts major sporting events, the sheer length of this tournament presents a unique logistical challenge. "The only thing that’s different about FIFA is the duration," FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham said. "The duration is something that is unusual. Right, 39 days from start to finish of a tournament that is happening that’s having an impact on our city. We have 8 games to cover, one of them being more significant than the rest because it’s a semi-final, so that’s what different about it, however the preparation remains the same."

What we don't know:

Federal authorities have not released the exact number of personnel deploying to the city blocks, noting only that there are enough assets locally to manage an event of this scale. Law enforcement agencies have also not detailed specific traffic closures or exact deployment schedules for individual matches.

Transit security plans

Local perspective:

Teams of federal agents are deploying directly to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to screen arriving crowds. Special units will monitor the world's busiest airport specifically looking for any indicators of human trafficking operations.

Additionally, specialized hazardous device units are embedding within local law enforcement frameworks. "FBI Bomb technicians will work hand in hand with APD and our other partner agencies during and throughout the FIFA events," FBI Atlanta Assistant Special Agent in Charge Shawn Matthews said. "Bomb techs will respond to suspicious packages, suspicious vehicles or any other call outs necessary."

Restricted airspace enforcement

By the numbers:

The federal government is establishing strict temporary flight restrictions over all tournament and fan festival locations. The FBI will directly command Drone Ground Intercept teams to track and disable unauthorized aircraft down at the ground level.

Violating the restricted airspace carries severe legal penalties for pilots. Operators flying illegal drones face equipment confiscation, federal criminal charges, and civil fines reaching up to $100,000.

Tournament safety goals

What's next:

Security operations will remain active through the entire 39-day tournament window to protect players and tourists alike. Authorities noted that the overarching goal is ensuring a peaceful environment, so visitors can focus entirely on the sporting matches.

"FBI Atlanta wants to ensure this is a successful event for players, fans, residents and visitors," Graham said. "We want everyone to participate in the event to know that it would be safe to be in downtown Atlanta for Fanfest and in participation to watching the games."