Emory University elects Christopher L. Augostini 22nd president

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The Brief The Emory University Board of Trustees unanimously elected Christopher L. Augostini as the school's 22nd president in Atlanta. The current executive vice president and chief operating officer will assume his new leadership duties on Sept. 1. He will take over the position from interim leader Leah Ward Sears following a national search process.



The Emory University Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Christopher L. Augostini will take over as the school's 22nd president beginning Sept. 1.

Augostini, who currently serves as the executive vice president and system-wide chief operating officer, won the seat through a unanimous vote.

Emory University presidential election

What we know:

The Board of Trustees finalized their choice following a national search conducted by the Presidential Selection Committee. The panel reviewed feedback from students, faculty, staff and alumni through survey responses, letters and more than 40 listening sessions.

Augostini has spent nine years managing enterprise functions at the institution, which is one of the largest organizations in Georgia. He previously worked for 17 years as the senior vice president and chief operating officer at Georgetown University and held senior government roles with the city and state of New York.

Campus transition timeline

What's next:

Augostini will officially take over his new administrative responsibilities on Sept. 1. Board Chair Robert C. Goddard III noted that Augostini and interim President Leah Ward Sears will work closely in the coming months to ensure a smooth and strategic transition for the school.

Higher education leadership perspectives

What they're saying:

"Our search generated a significant number of highly qualified candidates, but Chris’s exceptional leadership skills, distinguished record of achievement as executive vice president and COO, along with his deep understanding of Emory’s culture and community, made it clear he is the right leader for Emory," Goddard said. Augostini shared his excitement, stating, "As I look across the higher education landscape, I believe Emory is positioned better than any other university to meet our current challenges and opportunities."

Remaining university presidential details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed who will replace Augostini in his current role as the executive vice president and system-wide chief operating officer once he transitions to the presidency.