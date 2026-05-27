Atlanta police search for missing 18-year-old Jayden Wilson

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The Brief An 18-year-old named Jayden Wilson is missing in Atlanta, prompting an urgent search by his family and local police officers. The teen was last seen on May 21 wearing grey sweatpants and black Nike Air Max sneakers on Boulder Park Drive. Family members say his sudden disappearance is completely out of character because the teenager has never run away from home before.



An urgent search is underway after 18-year-old Jayden Wilson vanished from southwest Atlanta last Thursday night, leaving behind his cellphone.

What we know:

18-year-old Jayden Wilson went missing on May 21 around 6:45 p.m. from Boulder Park Drive in southwest Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, he was last seen wearing grey sweatpants paired with black Nike Air Max sneakers that have a white sole.

The missing teen is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

His father reported him missing last Friday, shortly after the teen had graduated from Charles R. Drew Charter School.

Wilson's mother told FOX 5 that her son has never run away before. She explained that this type of behavior is completely out of character for him.

She believes Wilson may be in the Riverdale area as well.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or who believes they may have seen Wilson is urged to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed where Wilson might have been heading when he vanished. It is also unclear how he left the area, though his mother noted that he does not have his cellphone with him.