4 flee vehicle during police chase, sparking multijurisdictional manhunt near Baldwin

The Brief One person is in custody and three suspects remain at large following a police chase that crossed into Habersham County. Deputies established a large search perimeter along Duncan Bridge Road to Highway 365 after the individuals ran from their vehicle. Authorities blocked traffic in the Baldwin area on Wednesday but believe the remaining three fugitives may have already fled.



One person is in custody, and three others are on the run in a multijurisdictional manhunt near Baldwin on Wednesday.

What we know:

This started as a chase by Banks County deputies into Habersham County. According to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted four people getting out of the vehicle and running from the area.

A search perimeter was set up along Duncan Bridge Road from roughly the industrial park area to Highway 365, including Mallard Pond and other nearby residential areas.

One person was taken into custody, but three others remain at large.

Traffic in the area was impacted by the heavy law enforcement presence. Authorities believe the other three may have fled the area.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown why law enforcement authorities were initially chasing the vehicle. It is also unclear what charges the individual in custody faces and what specific danger the three remaining fugitives pose to the surrounding residential communities.