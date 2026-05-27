Fake water worker targets 76-year-old homeowner in Paulding scam

The Brief A 76-year-old woman in the New Georgia community rejected a scammer who falsely claimed to represent the Paulding County Water System. The imposter attempted to gain access to the home by claiming she needed to perform a Paulding County water survey claiming there was something wrong with her water. Utility officials confirm that employees never conduct unannounced household sales visits or demand entry to test private lines. Paulding County Water says there is nothing wrong with the water it produces.



A 76-year-old Paulding County woman successfully turned away a door-to-door scammer who falsely claimed she worked for the Paulding County Water System.

The woman tried to gain access to her home under the false pretense of testing her utility service.

What we know:

A woman approached the New Georgia home of 76-year-old Verdess Word claiming she was conducting a survey for the Paulding County Water System due to an alleged problem with the water supply. The unknown person actually intended to test the utility lines in an effort to sell an expensive water filtration system.

Word became confused by the unannounced visit but immediately sought verification from her son, who works in mechanical maintenance for the Paulding County Water System. Her son told her, "no, mama I don't know anything about that," prompting Word to tell the trickster to leave her property.

Paulding County Water System Director Ray Wooten confirmed the individual completely misrepresented themselves as a county utility worker. Wooten stated that legitimate utility personnel never show up at a customer's home unannounced to sell merchandise, noting that this type of predatory scam happens all over the region.

Scammers frequently trick homeowners by running tap water and mixing it with a standard swimming pool chlorine kit to force a sudden color change. Word criticized the scammer's actions, saying, "do like in my day. get a job and go to work."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a description of the female suspect or indicated if she is operating alongside any other individuals in the area. It remains unclear how many other homes in Paulding County were targeted by the phony tester before residents alerted the utility department.

Why you should care:

Preying on older residents through deceptive sales tactics creates significant safety issues inside quiet neighborhoods. Both local utility officials and residents agree that homeowners must never allow unannounced individuals into their houses to test water quality.

What you can do:

Residents who experience suspicious visits or have safety concerns regarding their utility service should refrain from opening their doors. Homeowners can verify the identity of any worker by contacting the water department directly or calling local law enforcement.