Cobb police respond to officer-involved shooting at Town Center Mall

The Brief An officer-involved shooting near the Town Center Mall in Kennesaw has triggered a large emergency response on Wednesday. Cobb County police said to expect heavy traffic delays along Ernest W Barrett Parkway and are warning drivers to avoid the entire perimeter. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the incident.



An officer-involved shooting has prompted a large law enforcement response near the Town Center Mall in Kennesaw on Wednesday.

What we know:

Cobb County police officers are actively responding to a reported officer-involved shooting. The incident took place near Ernest W Barrett Parkway in the area of the Town Center Mall.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been requested to investigate the incident, the agency confirmed.

Neighbors and drivers can expect a large police presence and major traffic delays throughout the area. Authorities are asking everyone to steer clear of the scene while emergency crews work.

"Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice to allow personnel to safely manage the scene and conduct the investigation," the Cobb County Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

In video sent to FOX 5, several gunshots can be heard before three Cobb County officers move in around a man lying on the ground in a parking lot. Officers can be heard yelling, "Don't move! Don't move!" repeatedly.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the condition of the officer or any suspects involved in the incident. It is also unclear what led up to the gunfire.

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