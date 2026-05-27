World Cup Atlanta: Best day trips for soccer fans

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The Brief Visitors coming to Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup can explore mountain towns, lakes, beaches and nightlife destinations all within a few hours of the city. Popular day trips include Blue Ridge, Savannah, Asheville, Athens and Chattanooga, offering everything from hiking and breweries to live music and waterfront attractions. Attractions like Stone Mountain Park and Lake Lanier provide fans with quick outdoor escapes between World Cup matches in Atlanta.



Fans traveling to Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup will quickly discover there is far more to explore than just downtown and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Within just a few hours of the city, visitors can find mountain towns, lakeside escapes, historic college cities, beaches, live music scenes and scenic outdoor destinations perfect for day trips between matches.

Whether fans want hiking, breweries, Southern food, nightlife or scenic drives, here are some of the best day trips from Atlanta during the World Cup.

North Georgia mountains and Blue Ridge

The North Georgia mountains offer one of the easiest and most popular escapes from Atlanta’s summer heat and crowds.

About 90 minutes north of Atlanta, Blue Ridge is known for mountain views, wineries, hiking trails and charming downtown streets filled with restaurants and breweries.

Soccer fans can:

Ride the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway

Visit mountain wineries and breweries

Explore hiking trails near Amicalola Falls State Park

Watch matches from mountain cabin rentals with outdoor fire pits and scenic views

Downtown Blue Ridge also features live music venues, whiskey bars and locally owned restaurants ideal for visitors wanting a quieter experience between games.

Just northeast of Atlanta, Lake Lanier is one of Georgia’s top summer destinations and a popular option for fans wanting a relaxing day on the water.

Visitors can:

Rent boats or jet skis

Visit lakeside restaurants and tiki bars

Spend the day at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands

Watch sunset matches from waterfront patios

Lake Lanier’s marinas and lake houses are expected to become popular gathering spots for fans traveling in groups.

Stone Mountain

Located less than 30 minutes from downtown Atlanta, Stone Mountain offers hiking, scenic views and family-friendly attractions.

World Cup visitors can:

Hike the mountain summit for skyline views

Ride the Scenic Railroad

Explore trails and lakes around the park

Attend nightly drone and laser shows during the summer season

The area surrounding Stone Mountain also features international restaurants and casual sports bars where fans can catch additional matches.

Athens, Georgia

Home to the University of Georgia, Athens combines college-town energy with one of the Southeast’s best music scenes.

Soccer fans can:

Explore downtown rooftop bars and breweries

Catch live music at venues like Georgia Theatre and 40 Watt Club

Visit local breweries and food halls

Experience game-day style crowds even outside football season

Athens also offers a more affordable nightlife and dining scene compared to Atlanta.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Located about two hours northwest of Atlanta, Chattanooga blends outdoor adventure with a walkable downtown.

Popular stops include:

Lookout Mountain

Ruby Falls

Tennessee Aquarium

Soccer fans can enjoy riverfront bars, breweries and outdoor patios while watching matches along Chattanooga’s revitalized downtown waterfront.

Birmingham, Alabama

About 2 1/2 hours from Atlanta, Birmingham has become one of the South’s fastest-growing food and brewery destinations.

Visitors can:

Explore the city’s barbecue and Southern food scene

Visit craft breweries and cocktail bars

Tour the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Catch matches at sports bars throughout the downtown entertainment district

Fans of soccer may also enjoy checking out the local support culture surrounding Birmingham Legion FC.

Asheville, North Carolina

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is known for craft breweries, art galleries and mountain scenery.

World Cup visitors can:

Tour breweries along the South Slope district

Drive the Blue Ridge Parkway

Visit the Biltmore Estate

Enjoy live music and outdoor dining downtown

Asheville’s brewery scene and walkable downtown make it especially appealing for international visitors.

Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville has quietly become one of the Southeast’s most popular small-city getaways.

Fans can:

Walk along the scenic Falls Park district

Explore Main Street restaurants and rooftop bars

Bike portions of the Swamp Rabbit Trail

Enjoy outdoor dining and brewery patios downtown

The city’s compact, pedestrian-friendly downtown makes it ideal for visitors wanting a relaxed overnight trip.

Savannah, Georgia

Although farther from Atlanta, Savannah remains one of Georgia’s most iconic destinations and could appeal to fans spending extended time in the state.

Visitors can:

Walk through Savannah’s historic squares

Explore River Street nightlife and rooftop bars

Take ghost tours and historic carriage rides

Visit nearby beaches on Tybee Island

Savannah’s open-container district and walkable nightlife scene make it especially attractive for international travelers looking for a distinctly Southern coastal experience.

Whether visitors want mountain adventures, live music, lake days, beaches or brewery tours, Atlanta’s location gives World Cup fans easy access to some of the Southeast’s most popular destinations — all within a day’s drive of the city.