World Cup Atlanta: Best day trips for soccer fans
ATLANTA - Fans traveling to Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup will quickly discover there is far more to explore than just downtown and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Within just a few hours of the city, visitors can find mountain towns, lakeside escapes, historic college cities, beaches, live music scenes and scenic outdoor destinations perfect for day trips between matches.
Whether fans want hiking, breweries, Southern food, nightlife or scenic drives, here are some of the best day trips from Atlanta during the World Cup.
North Georgia mountains and Blue Ridge
The North Georgia mountains offer one of the easiest and most popular escapes from Atlanta’s summer heat and crowds.
Blue Ridge
About 90 minutes north of Atlanta, Blue Ridge is known for mountain views, wineries, hiking trails and charming downtown streets filled with restaurants and breweries.
Soccer fans can:
- Ride the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway
- Visit mountain wineries and breweries
- Explore hiking trails near Amicalola Falls State Park
- Watch matches from mountain cabin rentals with outdoor fire pits and scenic views
Downtown Blue Ridge also features live music venues, whiskey bars and locally owned restaurants ideal for visitors wanting a quieter experience between games.
Lake Lanier
Just northeast of Atlanta, Lake Lanier is one of Georgia’s top summer destinations and a popular option for fans wanting a relaxing day on the water.
Visitors can:
- Rent boats or jet skis
- Visit lakeside restaurants and tiki bars
- Spend the day at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands
- Watch sunset matches from waterfront patios
Lake Lanier’s marinas and lake houses are expected to become popular gathering spots for fans traveling in groups.
Stone Mountain
Stone Mountain Park
Located less than 30 minutes from downtown Atlanta, Stone Mountain offers hiking, scenic views and family-friendly attractions.
World Cup visitors can:
- Hike the mountain summit for skyline views
- Ride the Scenic Railroad
- Explore trails and lakes around the park
- Attend nightly drone and laser shows during the summer season
The area surrounding Stone Mountain also features international restaurants and casual sports bars where fans can catch additional matches.
Athens, Georgia
Athens
Home to the University of Georgia, Athens combines college-town energy with one of the Southeast’s best music scenes.
Soccer fans can:
- Explore downtown rooftop bars and breweries
- Catch live music at venues like Georgia Theatre and 40 Watt Club
- Visit local breweries and food halls
- Experience game-day style crowds even outside football season
Athens also offers a more affordable nightlife and dining scene compared to Atlanta.
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga
Located about two hours northwest of Atlanta, Chattanooga blends outdoor adventure with a walkable downtown.
Popular stops include:
- Lookout Mountain
- Ruby Falls
- Tennessee Aquarium
Soccer fans can enjoy riverfront bars, breweries and outdoor patios while watching matches along Chattanooga’s revitalized downtown waterfront.
Birmingham, Alabama
Birmingham
About 2 1/2 hours from Atlanta, Birmingham has become one of the South’s fastest-growing food and brewery destinations.
Visitors can:
- Explore the city’s barbecue and Southern food scene
- Visit craft breweries and cocktail bars
- Tour the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute
- Catch matches at sports bars throughout the downtown entertainment district
Fans of soccer may also enjoy checking out the local support culture surrounding Birmingham Legion FC.
Asheville, North Carolina
Asheville
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is known for craft breweries, art galleries and mountain scenery.
World Cup visitors can:
- Tour breweries along the South Slope district
- Drive the Blue Ridge Parkway
- Visit the Biltmore Estate
- Enjoy live music and outdoor dining downtown
Asheville’s brewery scene and walkable downtown make it especially appealing for international visitors.
Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville
Greenville has quietly become one of the Southeast’s most popular small-city getaways.
Fans can:
- Walk along the scenic Falls Park district
- Explore Main Street restaurants and rooftop bars
- Bike portions of the Swamp Rabbit Trail
- Enjoy outdoor dining and brewery patios downtown
The city’s compact, pedestrian-friendly downtown makes it ideal for visitors wanting a relaxed overnight trip.
Savannah, Georgia
Savannah
Although farther from Atlanta, Savannah remains one of Georgia’s most iconic destinations and could appeal to fans spending extended time in the state.
Visitors can:
- Walk through Savannah’s historic squares
- Explore River Street nightlife and rooftop bars
- Take ghost tours and historic carriage rides
- Visit nearby beaches on Tybee Island
Savannah’s open-container district and walkable nightlife scene make it especially attractive for international travelers looking for a distinctly Southern coastal experience.
Whether visitors want mountain adventures, live music, lake days, beaches or brewery tours, Atlanta’s location gives World Cup fans easy access to some of the Southeast’s most popular destinations — all within a day’s drive of the city.