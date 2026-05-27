World Cup Atlanta fan festival and local watch party guide

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The Brief Centennial Olympic Park will serve as the official home of the FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta, operating across 18 select days from June 11 through July 15. Entry to the official downtown festival is completely free, but fans must pre-register online for a digital ticket. City officials have announced a massive, free standalone public watch party at Piedmont Park specifically for the World Cup Final on July 19.



For fans who didn't score tickets to the eight official 2026 World Cup matches in Atlanta, the city is rolling out massive public watch parties, interactive festival zones, and a historic soccer celebration right in the heart of downtown.

FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park

Operating dates and schedule

The FIFA Fan Festiva will take over the entire footprint of Centennial Olympic Park. The site will be active for 18 specific days during the tournament window. The park will open to the public on the following dates:

June 11 through June 15

June 17 through June 21

June 24

June 26 and June 27

July 1, July 7, July 11, July 14, and July 15

Entry rules and capacity limits

What we know:

Admission to the festival is free, but all attendees must present a pre-registered digital ticket QR code obtained through the official Atlanta host committee portal. Security personnel will enforce a rolling daily capacity cap of 15,000 people. Clear bag policies will be active at all entrance checkpoints. Optional paid upgrades, including GA+ fast-track passes, VIP lounge access, and hospitality suites, are available for purchase.

On-site attractions and screen size

What we know:

The central broadcast area features a 50-foot jumbotron screen showing live match feeds on all operational dates. The park's footprint is divided into four functional zones:

Main Stage: Live match broadcasts, scheduled concerts, and events.

The Pitch: Space for community sports programming, podcasts, and virtual reality displays.

Kids Zone: Mini-soccer pitches and interactive sports clinics for children.

Culinary & Art District: A market featuring regional food vendors, local artists, and makers.

World Cup Final event at Piedmont Park

Time and admission rules

What we know:

A standalone public viewing event for the tournament's championship match will take place at Piedmont Park on Sunday, July 19. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Entrance is completely free to the public, and no pre-registration or digital tickets are required for entry.

Map of Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta (Piedmont Park Conservancy)

Event amenities

What we know:

Organizers will install large video screens on the park lawns to broadcast the final match. The event footprint will feature live music performances, retail vendor stalls, and local food trucks.

South Downtown watch zones

Founder's Green programming

What we know:

The newly refurbished South Downtown historic district will host localized match watch parties. Events will center around Founder’s Green, a half-acre public park space located near the intersection of Broad Street and Mitchell Street.

Neighborhood access

What we know:

A total of 25 historic buildings and multiple new restaurants will open to the public throughout the area. The soccer media group Men In Blazers is scheduled to host live broadcasts from Founder's Green ahead of three specific matches in July.

Decatur WatchFest '26

Outside downtown, one of metro Atlanta’s most anticipated World Cup events will be Decatur WatchFest ’26 in Decatur. Organizers describe the event as a multi-day soccer festival celebrating the World Cup matches being played in Atlanta.

The festival is expected to feature:

Outdoor match watch parties

Live music

Food trucks and restaurants

Beer gardens

Family activities

International cultural celebrations

Downtown Decatur’s walkable square, restaurants and MARTA access are expected to make the area especially popular with international fans looking for a more neighborhood-style atmosphere outside downtown Atlanta.