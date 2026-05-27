World Cup Atlanta: Sports bars expected to feature matches

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The Brief Popular soccer-viewing spots expected to draw major crowds include STATS Brewpub, Park Bar, The Brewhouse Cafe and Sports & Social Atlanta. STATS Brewpub and Park Bar are both located near Mercedes-Benz Stadium and are expected to become major downtown gathering spots during the tournament. Atlanta leaders expect the World Cup and its eight matches — including knockout-round games — to transform downtown into a weeks-long international soccer celebration.



With millions of soccer fans expected to pour into Atlanta during the FIFA World Cup, sports bars, breweries and entertainment districts across the city are preparing to become massive watch party destinations for supporters from around the world.

Here are some sports bars expected to host watch parties and feature all the action:

Sports bars

Several Atlanta sports bars are also expected to become unofficial World Cup headquarters during the tournament.

Biergarten

Fans can catch World Cup action in a lively German beer hall atmosphere with giant pretzels, bratwurst and long communal tables.

STATS Brewpub

Located near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the brewpub features wall-to-wall TVs, house-made beer and one of downtown’s busiest soccer atmospheres.

Midtown Atlanta

Fado Irish Pub

The longtime Atlanta United partner pub offers a traditional Irish pub experience paired with passionate soccer crowds and international beer selections.

Park Tavern

Watch matches overlooking Piedmont Park while enjoying one of Atlanta’s most popular patios and a menu that ranges from burgers to sushi.

East Atlanta

The Pub at EAV

This neighborhood tavern mixes soccer watch parties with Irish-inspired dishes, European beers and a relaxed community atmosphere.

El Tesoro

Soccer supporters regularly fill the spacious outdoor patio for tacos, cocktails and watch parties during major international matches.

Midway Pub

Home to Atlanta United supporter group Footie Mob, this laid-back pub is known for loud crowds, outdoor seating and nonstop soccer coverage.

Kirkwood

Jolene Jolene

Atlanta’s women’s sports-focused bar has quickly become one of the city’s most exciting places for international soccer watch parties.

Little Five Points

Brewhouse Cafe

One of Atlanta’s best-known soccer pubs draws packed crowds for international matches with dozens of TVs, a large patio and classic pub food.

Summerhill

Halfway Crooks Beer

The brewery’s outdoor beer garden and giant screen make it a popular gathering place for fans watching matches throughout the tournament.

Cobb County

Sports & Social at The Battery Atlanta

Massive screens and stadium-style energy make this one of metro Atlanta’s premier destinations for big World Cup watch parties.

With eight matches scheduled in Atlanta — including knockout-round action — city leaders expect the World Cup to become one of the largest events in Atlanta history, turning downtown into a nearly month-long international soccer celebration.