Family seeks justice for 26-year-old killed in I-285 road rage shooting

The Brief Tyler Sieber, 26, was shot and killed during a violent road rage incident on I-285 westbound near the Chamblee-Tucker Road exit on Thursday, July 23. Sieber’s father says a driver intentionally clipped his vehicle, causing him to spin out in the middle of the interstate before his son pulled over to take photos of the suspect's car. The gunman shot Sieber multiple times, stole his phone to destroy the evidence, and fled the scene. No arrests have been made.



The family of a 26-year-old man shot and killed in a brazen road rage incident on Interstate 285 is pleading for the public's help to find the gunman responsible.

What we know:

The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, July 23, on I-285 westbound near the Chamblee-Tucker Road exit, close to Spaghetti Junction.

Tyler Sieber's father, Anton Sieber, stated he was driving home when another vehicle abruptly swung across lanes, clipped his truck, and sent him into a full spin in the middle of highway traffic.

"Cars and trucks flying all over the place. Two semi trucks came to a stop right in front of my front bumper. I finally came to a stop. It was a miracle that nobody else hit me," he described.

The 26-year-old was driving a separate vehicle behind his father and witnessed the crash. After pulling over, Tyler approached the suspect's vehicle to take photos of the car and get the other driver's information. His father said the two were yelling at each other when the driver stepped out and shot Tyler multiple times.

Following the shooting, Anton Sieber said the suspect stole the victim's cell phone, broke it, and scattered the pieces across the area in an attempt to hide the photographic evidence before fleeing.

Christa Sieber described the past week as a "nonstop nightmare," adding that everything reminds them of her son.

"I can’t imagine what kind of person would just do that. I mean they must have had a horrible life to just not care," she said.

She remembered Tyler as incredibly brave and courageous, saying he stepped in because he couldn't stand to watch someone harm his father.

What we don't know:

DeKalb County authorities have not yet released a description of the shooter or the make, model, and color of the vehicle involved.

It is currently unclear if investigators have recovered any highway traffic camera footage or surrounding business surveillance that captured the suspect's vehicle fleeing Spaghetti Junction.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the identity of the shooter is urged to contact DeKalb County Police or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

The family has established a verified GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses. You can find more details here: Tyler Sieber GoFundMe Campaign.