Woman killed, man critical after I-75 motorcycle crash, troopers say

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The Brief A two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle and a sedan left one person dead and another critically injured late Friday night on I-75 South near Mount Paran Road. According to GSP, 36-year-old Torrey McClary was racing another motorcycle when he made an improper lane change and struck a Toyota Camry, throwing both himself and his passenger from the bike. The passenger, 27-year-old Amanda Tanks, died at the scene. McClary was rushed to Grady Hospital with critical injuries; no one inside the Toyota was hurt.



A 27-year-old woman was killed, and a man was critically injured after being thrown from a motorcycle in a Friday night crash on I-75 South, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

What we know:

The wreck happened on I-75 South near Mount Paran Road at 10:50 p.m.

GSP stated that Torrey McClary, 36, of Union City, was driving a motorcycle on I-75 south while racing another motorcycle.

McClary made an improper lane change and hit a Toyota Camry, causing both McClary and his passenger, Amanda Tanks, 27, of Fayetteville, to be thrown onto the interstate, authorities stated.

Tanks died at the scene and McClary was taken to Grady Hospital with critical injuries, according to GSP.

Law enforcement authorities said McClary and Tanks were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

None of the occupants in the Toyota were injured, GSP added.

What we don't know:

Troopers have not identified the driver of the second motorcycle involved in the initial racing, nor is it clear if that rider stayed at the scene after the crash.

GSP has not yet stated if anyone will face criminal charges in the incident.

Authorities have not identified anyone inside the Toyota Camry that was hit by the motorcycle.