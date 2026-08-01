Arbor Place Mall evacuated after bomb threat, police say

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The Brief Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville was evacuated Saturday evening following a bomb threat, police said. Multiple units from the Douglasville Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to assist with the evacuation and secure the property. The incident is currently active.



Douglasville Police Department has stated that Arbor Place Mall has been evacuated due to a bomb threat on Saturday evening.

What we know:

A bomb threat has prompted an evacuation at the Arbor Place Mall, according to a Facebook post from the Douglasville Police Department.

The department posted about the incident at 6 p.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta Intern Sabrina Felix reported that she has seen both the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Douglasville Police Department responding to the incident.

Douglasville Police said that officers are taking all precautions to make sure citizens are safe.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet detailed how the bomb threat was received, what specific language was used, or if a particular store inside the mall was targeted.

It remains unknown if investigators have found any suspicious packages or devices, or if the threat is believed to be a hoax.

Police have not stated if they have identified a suspect behind the threat or if anyone has been taken into custody.

Since the emergency response is happening right now, officials have not estimated how long the sweep will take or when the mall will be cleared to safely reopen to the public.