Man killed, suspect arrested in Hwy 78 shooting, police say

The Brief A person is in custody after a deadly shooting on Stone Mountain Freeway in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened just after 3:20 p.m. on Stone Mountain Freeway (Hwy 78) westbound, just before Stone Mountain Park. The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released at this time.



A person is in custody after a deadly shooting on Stone Mountain Freeway on Saturday afternoon, according to DeKalb County Police Department.

What we know:

DeKalb County police stated that its officers responded to the scene on Stone Mountain Freeway (Hwy 78) westbound, just before Stone Mountain Park, around 3:20 p.m.

Authorities later confirmed that a man was killed in the shooting, and one person was taken into custody.

Gwinnett County Police also responded to the scene, but determined that the incident fell under DeKalb County's jurisdiction.

A Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) traffic camera showed heavy traffic and significant delays in the westbound lanes as police investigated.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not stated what led up to the shooting.

The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released at this time.