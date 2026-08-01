Arrest made in connection with deadly Piedmont Park 404 Day shooting

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The Brief Kaine Burnette, 17, turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on Friday on charges including reckless conduct, possession of a pistol under 18, and discharging a weapon near a street. The charges stem from an April 4 shooting at Piedmont Park, which left 16-year-old Tianah Robinson dead and 15-year-old Italia Wilson wounded. Investigators believe at least four people fired weapons during the incident, and police are still looking for three unidentified persons of interest previously caught on surveillance photos.



A 17-year-old turned himself in on Friday in connection with the deadly shooting at Piedmont Park on 404 Day, according to the Atlanta Police Department (APD).

What we know:

Kaine Burnette, 17, surrendered to the Fulton County Jail on Friday on charges related to the shooting at Piedmont Park, APD said.

The teen is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a pistol under the age of 18, and discharging a weapon near a street.

The backstory:

The deadly incident happened on April 4 just after 9 p.m. 16-year-old Tianah Robinson was shot and killed in the incident.

Italia Wilson, 15, was shot in the shoulder. Wilson was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and has since recovered at home with her family.

Atlanta Police believe that at least four people fired weapons from different spots inside the park.

While a permitted 404 Day event had taken place earlier, police said the shooting was not connected to that event, which ended at 7:45 p.m.

Instead, investigators believe the violence broke out during an unpermitted gathering near the far west end of the park.

What we don't know:

Atlanta Police previously released photos of three persons of interest shortly after the shooting. It's unclear if Burnette was one of those people in the photos. Atlanta Police have not released specific details outlining Burnette's direct role in the gunfire or whether his actions caused Robinson's death.

Authorities said at least four people fired shots at the park the day of the shooting. While one suspect has surrendered, police have not yet identified or arrested the remaining persons of interest shown in previously released surveillance photos.

Atlanta police have released photos of persons of interest in connection with a deadly shooting at Piedmont Park on April 4, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

It remains unclear what specific roles these individuals may have played in the shooting or what the motive for the gunfire was.

While Burnette self-surrendered, police have not announced any other arrests.

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