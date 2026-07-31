4-year-old boy waiting on heart transplant surprised with 'Toy Story 5' tickets

The Brief A Cobb County boy, who is currently waiting for a heart transplant and is a patient at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, got medical clearance to go home and see "Toy Story 5" in theaters. Jace Connor has battled a rare cardiac condition since 2023 while spending long stays inside hospital rooms at Arthur M. Blank Hospital. Doctors sent the 4-year-old home with medication so he could dress up like Woody and go to the theater alongside his best friend.



A 4-year-old Cobb County child waiting for a lifesaving heart transplant got a special surprise.

Jace Connor, who lives in Marietta, has been absolutely obsessed with the "Toy Story" series since he can remember.

But he was devastated when he thought his ongoing treatment at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Arthur M. Blank Hospital would prevent him from seeing 'Toy Story 5.'

His parents, with doctors' special approval, had a big surprise for him.

Cobb County heart patient surprise

What we know:

Jace Connor spent much of his young life inside hospital rooms at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Doctors at Arthur M. Blank Hospital diagnosed the child with left ventricular non-compact cardiomyopathy. Dr. Chad Mao, the heart transplant director at Children's, said the condition prevents Jace's heart from pumping as strongly as it should.

The backstory:

Jace has been on the heart transplant list since 2023 as doctors search for a donor heart of the appropriate size.

Throughout his hospital stays, the animated film series provided constant comfort and excitement for the child.

"Toy Story was just one of the ones that stuck," said his father, Jamar Connor. "The first one we watched, he wanted to watch it. That was one of the first movies he wanted to watch over and over and over."

Pediatric cardiac care challenges

What they're saying:

When asked if he preferred Buzz Lightyear or Woody, Jace decisively responded, "I like all of them."

Doctors temporarily sent Jace home with medicine so he could wear his Woody costume to the movie alongside his best friend, Lily.

"A little confusing sometimes, you know, because he looks and acts just normal," Jamar Connor said. "Like a normal little four year old boy would on the inside, he's not doing well, but on the outside you would never be able to tell."

Dr. Mao said it can be a challenge finding a perfect organ match, especially for a young child.

He noted, "the danger is that sometimes time is not on our side."

Officials have not confirmed when a matching donor heart will become available for the young child.

Without medical intervention, Jace's heart would grow weaker, and even a common cold could cause serious complications, Dr. Mao said.

"We’re just waiting for the perfect match and keeping him stable. Day by day," said his mother, Katie Soto.

When Soto asked Jace what he wanted to do first after receiving a new heart, the child replied, "Run and jump."

What's next:

It's not clear how long it will take to find Jace a new heart.

For now, little things like going to the movies meant the world to that little boy.

To his dad, it meant the world seeing his son smile.

"There is hope," Jamar Connor said. "There's a lot of hope."