Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Sandy Springs

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The Brief A Sandy Springs resident is recovering after being attacked and bitten multiple times by a raccoon that later tested positive for rabies. The Fulton County Board of Health issued an advisory for the Sandy Springs and Dunwoody areas, warning residents to avoid contact with any wildlife behaving unusually. Health officials are urging pet owners to verify that their animals are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.



A raccoon that tested positive for rabies bit a Sandy Springs resident earlier this week, according to Fulton County officials.

What we know:

The Fulton County Police Department stated in a Facebook post that Animal Services responded to a call regarding a resident who was attacked and bitten several times by a raccoon on Sunday, July 26.

Authorities said the raccoon was removed from the area and tested positive for rabies.

The Fulton County Board of Health stated the rabid raccoon was discovered in the Sandy Springs/Dunwoody area.

Rabies can be transmitted to humans and pets through bites or scratches from wild animals like raccoons, coyotes and foxes.

The CDC reports that rabies is almost always fatal if left untreated in humans. Early symptoms of rabies include fever, headache, and weakness.

What we don't know:

Officials did not disclose the identity or current medical status of the resident who was bitten.

It remains unknown if any domestic pets or other wild animals in the neighborhood came into contact with the rabid raccoon before it was captured.

What you can do:

Fulton County officials ask that all pet owners ensure their pets are current on their rabies vaccinations. Any unvaccinated pets that are exposed to a rabid animal will have to be strictly quarantined for four months and be vaccinated one month before being released.

Residents are encouraged to contact Fulton County Animal Services at 404-613-0358 to report an animal behaving unusually.

The Fulton County Board of Health is asking anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a stray animal or an animal suspected of having rabies to seek medical care immediately. After receiving care, residents should contact the agency at 770-520-7500, option 7.