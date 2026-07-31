GA 400 express lane project: Nightly lane closures to begin next week

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The Brief The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced upcoming nightly lane closures along GA 400 as part of the ongoing 16-mile express lanes project spanning Fulton and Forsyth counties. The closures will impact both northbound and southbound traffic between the North Springs MARTA Station and Kimball Bridge Road from Monday, Aug. 3, through Friday, Aug. 7. GDOT warned drivers to expect delays.



The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced a new nightly lane closure on GA 400 for the new express lanes project.

What we know:

The temporary lane closures are scheduled to run nightly from Monday, Aug. 3, through Friday, Aug. 7, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

One southbound and northbound lane from Roberts Drive to the North Springs MARTA station will be closed.

A double lane closure will affect GA 400 southbound from Mansell Road to Riverside Road, while the northbound double lane closure will stretch from Mansell Road to Kimball Bridge Road

GDOT added that a single lane will close at the Holcomb Bridge Road southbound exit.

What we don't know:

While the closures are scheduled for next week, GDOT noted that all roadwork activities are "weather permitting," leaving it unclear if rain or storms will push the timeline back.

GDOT did not list recommended detour routes for motorists trying to avoid the single and double lane closures.

The backstory:

The latest roadwork is part of a larger initiative to build approximately 16 miles of new express lanes from the North Springs MARTA Station in Fulton County to about one mile north of McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County.

What you can do:

Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution and reduce their speeds in work zones.

GDOT also warned drivers to expect delays and slow-downs.