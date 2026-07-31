Why a Georgia sheriff is fighting to keep ex-commissioner in prison

The Brief Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix is strongly opposing a parole proposal for former commissioner Don Hawbaker. Hawbaker pleaded guilty in 2021 to shooting at deputies during a standoff at his home. Officials confirmed the former politician will remain in prison while authorities review the early release request.



Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix sent a formal letter to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles objecting to a proposal that would grant early release to former county commissioner Don Hawbaker.

What we know:

Sheriff Darrell Dix expressed outrage on social media after learning the parole board was considering releasing Don Hawbaker early for good behavior. Hawbaker was sentenced in 2021 to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement.

The charges stemmed from a 2020 standoff where a SWAT team used an armored vehicle to break through Hawbaker's front door. Hawbaker opened fire on deputies who were trying to serve an arrest warrant after he pointed a gun at his wife.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Dix stated that neither his office, the targeted deputies, the district attorney, nor Hawbaker's ex-wife, Gayle Brittingham, were notified of the parole consideration. He noted that everyone involved would have strongly objected to releasing Hawbaker early.

"He tried his best to kill my deputies," Dix wrote in his letter. "My compassion for him was left under the tires of the armored personnel carrier that we parked in his living room."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not revealed when the parole board will make a final determination regarding Hawbaker's prison status. However, officials confirmed that Hawbaker will remain behind bars for now while the review process continues.