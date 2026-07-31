Atlanta City Council to consider resolution targeting unpaved city streets
ATLANTA - Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis has introduced a resolution to identify and fix dangerous dirt roads causing severe infrastructure and safety problems across Southeast Atlanta.
Atlanta councilman addresses dirt roads
What we know:
Councilman Antonio Lewis introduced legislation to target unpaved and rocky streets across the city. The initiative focuses on three steps: creating an official list of uncured roads, establishing a repair plan, and securing funding. Lewis says the resolution has support from several council members, including Wayne Martin, Michael Julian Bond, Andrea Boone, Matt Westmoreland, Eshe Collins, Dustin Hillis, and Byron Amos.
Southeast Atlanta street hazards
Why you should care:
Rough dirt streets like Springside Drive are tearing up vehicles and creating severe public safety issues. Many of these roads lack streetlights, sidewalks, and basic drainage systems to handle stormwater. Pitch-black conditions at night present severe hazards for local children walking to school, while abandoned sections have turned into dumping sites for old tires and trash.
Unpaved road resolution timeline
What's next:
The proposed resolution is set to come before the city council on Monday. Officials aim to construct a comprehensive inventory of unpaved roads since no master list currently exists in Atlanta.
Atlanta infrastructure funding gap
What we don't know:
City officials have not yet released a timeline or cost estimate for when repairs would begin. It remains unclear how the city plans to raise the specific funds required to pave the unpaved streets.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Councilman Antonio Lewis, who provided details on the proposed resolution, as well as local resident De'orice Carter and additional city council members.