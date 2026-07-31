Atlanta City Council to consider resolution targeting unpaved city streets

The Brief Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis is pushing a new resolution to map and pave dangerous, uncured roads in southeast Atlanta. Unpaved roads like Springside Drive lack basic lighting, sidewalks, and drainage, creating hazards for walking children and damaging cars. Lewis says he has widespread support from fellow council members to identify the unpaved streets and find funding to repair them.



Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis has introduced a resolution to identify and fix dangerous dirt roads causing severe infrastructure and safety problems across Southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta councilman addresses dirt roads

What we know:

Councilman Antonio Lewis introduced legislation to target unpaved and rocky streets across the city. The initiative focuses on three steps: creating an official list of uncured roads, establishing a repair plan, and securing funding. Lewis says the resolution has support from several council members, including Wayne Martin, Michael Julian Bond, Andrea Boone, Matt Westmoreland, Eshe Collins, Dustin Hillis, and Byron Amos.

Southeast Atlanta street hazards

Why you should care:

Rough dirt streets like Springside Drive are tearing up vehicles and creating severe public safety issues. Many of these roads lack streetlights, sidewalks, and basic drainage systems to handle stormwater. Pitch-black conditions at night present severe hazards for local children walking to school, while abandoned sections have turned into dumping sites for old tires and trash.

Unpaved road resolution timeline

What's next:

The proposed resolution is set to come before the city council on Monday. Officials aim to construct a comprehensive inventory of unpaved roads since no master list currently exists in Atlanta.

Atlanta infrastructure funding gap

What we don't know:

City officials have not yet released a timeline or cost estimate for when repairs would begin. It remains unclear how the city plans to raise the specific funds required to pave the unpaved streets.