Police search for suspects in southeast Atlanta car break-in

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating and searching for the suspects in a morning vehicle break-in that happened on Wednesday on Carter Avenue SE, where a wallet and a pair of sneakers were stolen. Investigators released surveillance photos of multiple suspects who were captured using the victim's stolen credit card at a gas station located on Flat Shoals Road SE. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects caught on camera allegedly using a credit card stolen from a vehicle in southeast Atlanta earlier this week.

What we know:

Law enforcement officials stated that on Wednesday at 8:31 a.m., someone called 911 to report that a wallet and a pair of sneakers had been stolen from their vehicle on Carter Avenue SE.

Surveillance footage later captured the suspects using the victim's stolen credit card at a gas station on Flat Shoals RD SE.

What we don't know:

While the car break-in happened early Wednesday morning, police did not disclose the exact date or time the suspects used the stolen credit card at the gas station.

APD did not reveal how the suspects broke into the car.

Beyond the shared surveillance photos, police did not provide any physical descriptions of the suspects.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the suspects seen in the photos to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit online here: www.stopcrimeatl.org.

Police are offering a reward up to $5,000 for anyone who can offer information that can lead to an arrest or indictment in the case.