Why Marietta intentionally set a school bus on fire before classes start

The Brief Marietta City Schools bus drivers participated in a live-fire safety drill to prepare for emergency evacuations ahead of the upcoming school year. Emergency officials set a retired school bus ablaze to demonstrate how quickly heat, toxic fumes and heavy smoke fill the vehicle. Transportation staff also completed classroom management training focused on encouraging positive student behavior during daily bus routes.



Marietta City Schools bus drivers underwent emergency safety preparation by witnessing a controlled bus fire, emphasizing critical evacuation strategies ahead of the new academic year.

Marietta bus safety training

What we know:

More than 100 Marietta City Schools bus drivers completed specialized emergency training featuring a controlled vehicle fire. Local fire, public safety and education officials intentionally ignited an old bus to show how rapidly smoke and flames spread.

Inside the burning vehicle, temperatures spiked to 312 degrees in just 100 seconds. Officials emphasized that drivers have approximately 75 seconds to safely evacuate passengers before toxic fumes compromise breathing.

Student safety and behavior

What they're saying:

Transportation Director Kimberly Ellis noted that buses feature multiple emergency exits that drivers train students to use properly. "In the event of an emergency we're ready," Ellis said.

Ellis added that drivers learned positive behavior intervention techniques to mirror classroom management strategies on daily routes. Officials aim to reinforce safe actions rather than focusing solely on challenging behaviors.

School bus emergency readiness

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed whether they'll do additional live-fire evacuation demonstrations.

District vehicle safety measures

What's next:

All district buses have completed mandatory safety inspections and are cleared for student transit.

Transportation staff will also visit local elementary schools to teach students about rear exit evacuations, blind spots and street-crossing safety.