Summerhill residents raise safety and road concerns ahead of Atlanta Formula 1 run

The Brief High-powered Formula 1 cars are scheduled to run along Hank Aaron Drive in Atlanta's Summerhill neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. The Red Bull Showrun event is drawing opposition from some local residents who cite safety, noise, and road damage concerns. Ccity leaders say proper permitting and safety measures, including police and emergency services, are in place.



High-powered Formula 1 race cars are set to roar through Atlanta's Summerhill neighborhood Saturday afternoon, triggering pushback from some local residents over safety concerns and disruption. Drivers will demonstrate high-speed skills along a half-mile stretch of Hank Aaron Drive for the Red Bull Showrun Atlanta.

Atlanta Formula 1 event

What we know:

The Red Bull Showrun Atlanta will feature top drivers showing off skills in Formula 1 cars along Hank Aaron Drive on Saturday afternoon. The event covers a half-mile stretch and is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators to the Summerhill community.

The designated route covers lanes planned for MARTA's new Bus Rapid Transit route.

MARTA sent the following statement: "MARTA was asked to provide feedback about the event impact on Rapid A-Line service and construction. We then worked with the City of Atlanta and it's permitting department, along with the ATLDOT and event organizers to determine the best course of action. We have requested reimbursement for reroutes, construction delays, customer communication, and any damage incurred."

Councilman Michael Julian Bond said permits are typically granted if organizers meet public safety requirements, including adequate police officers and emergency medical services. Bond acknowledged residents will likely face inconveniences from noise and large crowds.

Summerhill street closure

What we don't know:

Organizers have not publicly addressed why alternative locations were ruled out after Summerhill residents voted against hosting the event twice. The Mayor's Office did not provide comment on this story. The individual named on the event permits did not respond to requests for comment.

Formula 1 Atlanta demonstration

What they're saying:

Caitlin Barringer, who chairs Neighborhood Planning Unit V, expressed strong opposition to holding the event in the neighborhood. "I think it could be a really great event, it could be a really fun event," Barringer said. "It doesn’t need to be happening in this location."

Barringer highlighted concerns about crowds and high-powered vehicles burning rubber through local streets. "There’s the potential for damage to the bus shelter that aren’t complete, there’s the potential for damage to the roads that are recently paved. There’s a concern about safety," Barringer said.

When asked if the event could create chaos or safety hazards, Councilman Bond said, "If the permit was granted, probably not." Bond said residents "will probably be inconvenienced, probably to the residents who don’t want to be bothered with the noise that might be generated or perhaps the crowds that might come to watch."

"If we do not have a public safety concern or a legal concern, normally the permits are granted," Bond said. "Meaning, having an adequate number of police officers to support and whatever other EMS services that might be required."