Crews extinguish fire at Buckhead home

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The Brief Atlanta Fire Rescue crews battled a heavy fire in the 3000 block of East Pine Valley Road NW. Flames were visible from the back and side of the two-story home. The homeowner is reportedly out of town, and no injuries have been confirmed. Officials said that the fire was contained to the mudroom and the garage.



Atlanta Fire Rescue crews battled a heavy fire at a Buckhead home on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Crews responded to the fire at around 4:30 p.m. at the home located in the 3000 block of East Pine Valley Road NW.

Officials said that flames were visible from the back and the side of the home.

No one was injured, and the homeowner is reportedly out of town.

Firefighters searched the home, established a water supply, removed security bars, and protected nearby homes, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

It's unclear what specific electrical problems Georgia Power will address or if the issue will affect neighbors.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Cpt. and Public Information Office Andrew Anderson stated that the fire was contained in the mudroom and the garage of the home. He stated that there was a minimum amount of smoke damage.

Atlanta Fire officials said the fire on East Pine Valley Road was contained to the mudroom and the garage. (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined what sparked the heavy fire.

Since the incident remains active, it is currently unclear how much damage the home sustained.

While firefighters actively worked to protect neighboring homes from the visible flames, authorities have not confirmed if any nearby structures caught secondary damage.

Atlanta Fire & Rescue confirmed they are dealing with electrical issues at the property. It remains unknown what specific problems Georgia Power is addressing or if it will affect neighbors.

It's unclear if the fire is impacting traffic.