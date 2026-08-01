Man arrested after deadly shooting in Oakland City neighborhood

article

The Brief A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Saturday morning in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood, according to police. Robert Varner, 64, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and gun possession charges. Investigators have not yet stated what led to the gunfire, or the names and ages of the victims.



A 64-year-old man was arrested after a deadly shooting in the Oakland City neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Lawton Avenue SW just after midnight.

A man was killed and another was taken to the hospital awake and alert, according to Atlanta police.

Authorities said they arrested a suspect, identified as 64-year-old Robert Varner.

He faces murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet stated what led to the gunfire.

The names and ages of the two victims have not been released.

It's unclear if Varner knew either of the victims prior to the shooting.

While the surviving victim was awake and alert when he was taken to the hospital, police have not given an update on his current condition.

Atlanta police have not provided any details on Varner's previous convictions.