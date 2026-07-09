Georgia cops' alleged misuse of Flock license plate tracking data fuels privacy concerns

The Brief Several Georgia law enforcement officers face charges for allegedly misusing the Flock camera license plate tracking database for personal reasons. Recent firings and arrests spanned across Greene County, Albany and Cherokee County following internal department audits. Civil liberties groups warn of massive privacy violations while the technology company defends its nationwide crime-solving record



At least ten police officers across Georgia have been arrested and charged with misusing the Flock camera database for personal reasons, adding to growing privacy concerns about the technology.

The cameras, usually mounted to a black pole, record license plates and other data of whoever passes them.

Georgia police database tracking

What we know:

A series of recent arrests has exposed the misuse of Flock license-plate-reading cameras by police officers throughout the state.

In Greene County, Deputy Quin'sha Goss was fired on Tuesday and charged with misusing the system.

The recent arrests include five police officers in Albany, who were also charged earlier this week.

That's alongside a lieutenant, a sergeant and a deputy in Cherokee County charged last month with violating their oath.

System audits flag searches

What they're saying:

Flock Co-founder Paige Todd stated that many recent arrests resulted from departments utilizing a new audit assistance tool that automatically flags unusual searches.

"In this case where misuse happened, the technology itself was not creating the misuse. It was it was human beings," Todd told FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo.

Todd argued that the public safety benefits of the technology heavily outweigh individual instances of human misconduct.

Todd explained, "best way to prevent misuse is now, every member of law enforcement out there knows that this audit exists,"

Todd added that the system has successfully helped track down thousands of individuals across the country.

"We, I believe, solve about a million crimes with our technology," she said. "10,000 missing people have gone home because of it. This feels like pretty small in comparison."

Privacy concerns trigger pushback

The other side:

The ACLU of Georgia called the incidents a critical wakeup call regarding constitutional protections and tracking limits. Christopher Bruce of the ACLU of Georgia said, "Jeopardizing your civil rights and civil liberties is never just an unfortunate event. You have constitutional rights, especially a right to privacy. And the question is who polices the police?"

Information security analyst Peter Tran noted that the network relies heavily on automated data collection.

"It uses AI," Tran said.

Tran said many are uneased by the logging searchable personal data into a nationwide database.

"It becomes a privacy and security issue. So, you're whereabouts where you shopped, your name, your address," he said.

SEE ALSO: Dunwoody sets 'guardrails' for Flock surveillance cameras use

The blowback has prompted dozens of U.S. communities to end their contracts.

Videos have circulated on social media instructing people how to tear them down or disable them.

In Barrow County, the sheriff said three Flock cameras were recently damaged there.

The sheriff said damage to the devices could be considered a felony.