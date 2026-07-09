Body of 60-year-old man recovered from Lake Lanier

The Brief Officials recovered the body of a 60-year-old man from Lake Lanier on Thursday evening following a reported drowning. Emergency crews spent hours searching near the Shoal Creek Campground before locating the body in nine feet of water. Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity and the official cause of death remains undetermined.



The body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from Lake Lanier on Thursday, officials said.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was dispatched along with the County Fire Rescue and the Hall County Sheriff's Office to Lake Lanier about 3:30 p.m. after a report of a drowning near the Shoal Creek Campground.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the man go under the water and never come back up.

According to DNR game wardens, officials spent hours scouring the lake using boat-mounted SONAR to try to locate the man.

His body was found about 7 p.m. in about nine feet of water.

What we don't know:

The identity of the 60-year-old man remains unknown as authorities have not yet released his name. The official cause of the man's death also has not been determined by officials.