Texas man wanted for family violence arrested in Atlanta

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The Brief A Texas fugitive faces family violence charges after deputies executed a swift Atlanta fugitive arrest at a downtown bus terminal. Investigators intercepted the man during a brief stopover while he traveled across the country toward Mississippi. Local authorities coordinated with Texas police to safely apprehend the suspect before his connecting trip departed.



A Texas man wanted on violent crime charges was arrested by Fulton County sheriff's deputies during a bus stop in Atlanta.

Atlanta fugitive arrest

What we know:

Nathan Cataldi, 42, of McKinney, Texas, was wanted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving family violence.

Deputies were tipped off by the McKinney Police Department about Cataldi’s layover at the Atlanta Greyhound station while traveling aboard a bus bound for Mississippi.

Deputies quickly took him into custody without incident.

Cataldi was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Fulton County investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed when Cataldi will face extradition.

It remains unclear how long the suspect had been running from law enforcement before his capture in Georgia.

Nathan Cataldi (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Labat statement

What they're saying:

Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat emphasized that there is no safe haven for criminals in the county. "Our investigators stand ready to partner with agencies across the nation to locate and apprehend fugitives before they have another opportunity to endanger innocent people," Labat said. He praised the professional ranks and excellent coordination that led to the safe arrest.