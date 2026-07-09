Police arrest man in Flat Shoals Road roommate stabbing

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The Brief A 62-year-old man was arrested Thursday for the stabbing death of his roommate at a DeKalb County apartment earlier this year. Authorities tracked down suspect Albert McKinney at a home in Jonesboro, where he was taken into custody without incident. McKinney faces a malice murder charge and is currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.



A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 60-year-old man at his Flat Shoals Road apartment earlier this year.

What we know:

Albert McKinney, 62, was taken into custody by the DeKalb County sheriff's fugitive unit and U.S. Marshals at a home in Jonesboro without incident.

A warrant charges McKinney with malice murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate to death.

The backstory:

The deadly attack took place on April 9 at the Aspen Woods apartments on Flat Shoals Road.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a man with stab wounds in an apartment and rushed him to an area hospital, where he died.

Police investigate a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County on April 9, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the name of the roommate who died in the stabbing. Officials have also not confirmed what led up to the fatal dispute between the two men.

What's next:

McKinney was locked up at the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.