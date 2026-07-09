Police seek man and woman for questioning in Riverdale car arson

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Riverdale Police are searching for a man and a woman captured on surveillance video who are wanted for questioning after a parked car was intentionally set on fire outside the Super H Mart on Highway 85 in Clayton County on Thursday, July 9, 2026. (Riverdale Police Department)

The Brief Police are searching for a man and a woman wanted for questioning after a parked car caught fire Thursday afternoon outside a Riverdale supermarket. The Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services quickly extinguished the blaze at the Super H Mart parking lot, and no injuries were reported. Investigators released video showing the individuals strolling near the vehicle before it ignited and then retreating into nearby woods.



A man and woman are wanted for questioning in connection with a reported arson case Thursday involving a parked car at a Riverdale supermarket.

What we know:

The fire happened after 1 p.m. at the Super H Mart located at 6335 Highway 85. According to the Riverdale Police Department, two people were seen walking around a car moments before it caught fire.

Crews with Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services quickly responded to the scene and extinguished the fire before it spread. No injuries were reported.

Investigators released video showing a man and woman believed to have intentionally set the blaze. The two were seen walking in the parking lot for a couple of minutes after the fire started before walking into the nearby woods.

What we don't know:

The names and identities of the man and woman captured on the surveillance footage have not been released.

It remains unclear what specific motive prompted the individuals to target this particular vehicle.

Authorities have not specified the exact method or materials used to intentionally ignite the car fire.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or who recognizes the individuals in the footage, is asked to contact the Riverdale Police Department or the Clayton County Fire Marshal's Office.

The Riverdale Criminal Investigations Tip Line is 770-909-5432, and the Clayton County Fire Marshal's Office is 770-473-7833.