Subcontractor under fire: Atlanta councilman demands airport payroll audit

The Brief Around 500 airport workers face severe financial instability due to ongoing payroll issues during an Atlanta airport payroll investigation. An Atlanta councilman is launching legislation to investigate the subcontractor responsible for paying the local workforce. Union representatives report that some employees have lost their homes or are forced to live in hotels.



An Atlanta city councilman is launching an official investigation into a city subcontractor following continuous payroll issues that left hundreds of airport workers facing financial chaos.

Atlanta airport payroll investigation

What we know:

An Atlanta City Council member is drawing up new legislation aimed at auditing Vectour Transportation, the subcontractor hired to handle payroll for Park ATL employees. The move follows years of alleged payroll disruptions impacting 500 workers who manage shuttle services and parking garages at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The financial instability reached a turning point on Tuesday when the company reportedly distributed employee wages using mobile payment platforms Cash App and Zelle. District 12 Councilman Antonio Lewis met with representatives from the National Association of Government Employees Union during a Zoom call on Thursday to address the mounting crisis.

Real-world impact

What they're saying:

The real-world impact has left multiple airport workers displaced or unable to secure standard housing. According to National Association of Government Employees Union representative Anna Avato, the payroll inconsistencies have prevented staff members from qualifying for home loans.

"We have people who have lost housing , not been able to be approved for loans," Avato said during the meeting. "We even have folks living in hotels, Councilman Lewis... because they can't get approved for apartments or to close on their houses that they are trying to purchase."

Lewis, who noted he has personally experienced living paycheck to paycheck, stated he will consult the city law and procurement departments to review the validity of the contract. He is also contacting the general manager of the airport, Ricky Smith, to establish department accountability.

Subcontractor contract review

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how long the contract review will take or what specific penalties Vectour Transportation could face if investigators find formal violations. The subcontracting company has not released a public statement regarding why mobile apps were utilized for corporate payroll.

Support at City Hall

What's next:

Lewis is working to secure additional political backing to ensure the upcoming investigative legislation successfully passes through the local government. He has already garnered commitment from six council members and aims to secure eight total supporters to guarantee passage.