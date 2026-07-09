Fatal pedestrian crash temporarily shuts down I-20 east in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - All eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Exit 101 were temporarily closed Thursday morning as deputies investigate a fatal pedestrian incident.
What we know:
According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene near Exit 101, where a pedestrian was killed.
The eastbound interstate was closed until shortly before 8 a.m. while investigators processed the scene.
Motorists were urged to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and expect traffic delays.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the identity of the victim or details about what led to the incident.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities said no additional information is available at this time.
Information above is subject to change. Check back for updates.