Expand / Collapse search

Fatal pedestrian crash temporarily shuts down I-20 east in Newton County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Newton County
Published July 9, 2026 6:33 AM EDT
Published July 9, 2026 6:33 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A fatal pedestrian incident shut down all eastbound lanes of I-20 near Exit 101 in Newton County early Thursday morning.
    • Newton County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the deadly incident.
    • Drivers are urged to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and expect significant delays.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - All eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Exit 101 were temporarily closed Thursday morning as deputies investigate a fatal pedestrian incident.

What we know:

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene near Exit 101, where a pedestrian was killed. 

The eastbound interstate was closed until shortly before 8 a.m. while investigators processed the scene.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and expect traffic delays.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or details about what led to the incident.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities said no additional information is available at this time.

Information above is subject to change. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information provided by Newton County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Department of Transportation. Original story updated since publication with new information and correction to day of the week. 

Newton CountyTrafficNews