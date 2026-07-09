Fatal pedestrian crash temporarily shuts down I-20 east in Newton County

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The Brief A fatal pedestrian incident shut down all eastbound lanes of I-20 near Exit 101 in Newton County early Thursday morning. Newton County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the deadly incident. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and expect significant delays.



All eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Exit 101 were temporarily closed Thursday morning as deputies investigate a fatal pedestrian incident.

What we know:

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene near Exit 101, where a pedestrian was killed.

The eastbound interstate was closed until shortly before 8 a.m. while investigators processed the scene.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and expect traffic delays.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or details about what led to the incident.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities said no additional information is available at this time.

Information above is subject to change. Check back for updates.