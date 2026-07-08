Therapy center worker charged with child cruelty after alleged attack on teen with autism

The Brief A registered behavior technician faces child cruelty and battery charges in Alpharetta. A mother claims her 16-year-old son with autism was violently attacked at a facility. The suspect maintained her innocence and was released after posting a $10,000 bond.



Police have charged a therapy worker with child cruelty, accused of violently attacking a 16-year-old boy with autism at a facility in Alpharetta.

Tracy Baptiste was charged in June with one count of first-degree cruelty to children and one count of battery.

The mom of a sixteen-year-old boy with verbal autism said she initially called police in February after seeing the wounds on his body.

"He was very upset and showed me his neck," Sybil Lane, the victim's mom, said. "He had scratches on the side of his neck where it looked like somebody had dug their nails into. He had bruises on his shoulder, on his arm and on his back."

What we know:

Lane stated that she took her 16-year-old son to the ABA Centers of Georgia in Alpharetta for assistance and therapy for about a year.

Lane reported that when she arrived to pick him up on February 7, a therapist informed her that an incident had occurred.

According to Lane, her son later stated that Tracy Baptiste, a registered behavior technician at the facility, had attacked him.

Alpharetta police subsequently charged Baptiste last month with first-degree child cruelty and battery.

The department said it could not comment on the specifics of the case, citing privacy laws around child abuse cases.

The other side:

Baptiste’s attorney declined to make her available for an interview, but said his client should be presumed innocent.

"Ms. Baptiste unequivocally maintains her innocence and looks forward to addressing these allegations through the appropriate legal process," said Lubin An, criminal defense attorney, in a emailed statement. "Because this is an active criminal case, we will not litigate it in the media. We do, however, ask that any reporting recognize that allegations are not evidence, that Ms. Baptiste is presumed innocent, and that the available evidence, including eyewitness accounts, supports her position that she acted appropriately and in accordance with established safety protocols during a difficult behavioral incident. We also respectfully ask that your reporting be fair, balanced, and avoid any presentation that suggests Ms. Baptiste engaged in wrongdoing before the facts have been fully and fairly adjudicated."

A spokesperson for ABA Centers would not say if Baptiste was still employed there, but sent this statement:

All of our clinical team members receive initial and ongoing training from our training academy, including specialized training to safely respond to behaviors such as aggression and elopement, which can place both the client and caregiver at risk. Our focus is on prevention, de-escalation, and individualized care.

Consistent with our compliance policies and safety protocols, multiple trained team members are present on-site during treatment sessions, providing support as needed and helping ensure a safe, supervised environment for our clients.

Due to federal privacy laws, including HIPAA, and our obligation to protect the privacy of those involved, we cannot discuss the details of any individual case or personnel matter further.

What's next:

Baptiste posted a $10,000 bond and was released on Tuesday.

Lane noted that while her son required intensive outpatient treatment following the ordeal, their family has since moved, and he is currently doing better.

She believes that if Baptiste is convicted, she should no longer be permitted to work with children.

It's not clear when she is due back in court.