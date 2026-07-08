Atlanta smash-and-grab: Masked men ram U-Haul into clothing store

The Brief Three masked men are on the run after ramming a U-Haul truck into an Atlanta clothing store during a Wednesday morning smash-and-grab burglary. The suspects ransacked the Identity-ATL shop on Walker Street SW then drove away in a white pickup truck. Business owners in the building called the break-in "disturbing."



Atlanta police are searching for three masked men who drove a rental truck directly through the brick wall of a downtown clothing store early Wednesday morning. Investigators say the thieves heavily ransacked the business before making a quick escape.

Atlanta smash-and-grab details

What we know:

The burglary occurred just before 5 a.m. Wednesday at Identity-ATL, a high-end streetwear shop on the 100 block of Walker Street SW. Police say three masked men repeatedly rammed a U-Haul truck into the side of the building, smashing a massive hole in the brick wall.

Store owner Rod Thomas received an urgent call from his alarm company and rushed to his business as fast as he could. The thieves grabbed whatever clothing items they could get their hands on, drove away a white pickup truck, and left behind a pile of rubble.

Shop owners react to destruction

What they're saying:

Thomas what he saw when he arrived at his store. He worked so hard to build. "I was just speechless, for real," Thomas said. "I’m just distraught, you know."

Despite the blow to his storefront, Thomas remains determined to move forward. "I rather they not do that. But I have to move forward," Thomas said, offering a straightforward message to the thieves: "Do something better. That’s what I would say."

Phillip Louissaint, who owns Saint's Professional Grooming barbershop in the same building, said the neighborhood is normally a safe, pleasant place to do business. "It’s very disturbing," Louissaint said. "Actually, it’s disturbing a little bit. We haven’t had any signs of anything like this happening here."

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Three masked suspects are on the run after ramming a rented U-Haul truck into a brick wall during a devastating smash-and-grab burglary at the Identity-ATL streetwear store in Atlanta's Castleberry Hill neighborhood on Wednesday, July 8, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Search for masked suspects

What we don't know:

Police have not yet provided a physical description of the three suspects who remain on the loose. Authorities have also not released an official dollar amount or total value for the clothing items that were stolen during the raid.

No injuries were reported during the crash or the subsequent robbery. Investigators are currently reviewing area surveillance videos to track down the white pickup truck and identify the men responsible.