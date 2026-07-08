Marietta data center rezoning: Freeze approved after massive public outcry

The Brief A massive crowd packed Marietta City Hall on Wednesday as leaders paused a controversial data center rezoning proposal on Powers Ferry Place. The city council passed a temporary moratorium halting all new data centers through Dec. 31 to evaluate community impacts. Protesters gathered outside the meeting demanding a complete ban due to concerns over noise, water pollution and local jobs.



Marietta city leaders voted Wednesday to table a controversial data center rezoning request on Powers Ferry Place following hours of intense community protests.

What we know:

Dozens of people gathered inside and outside Marietta City Hall on Wednesday night to protest a proposed data center. Developers requested a rezoning of nearly 11 acres on Powers Ferry Place to construct the transmission of information facility.

Residents filled the city hall chambers to standing-room capacity while others chanted outside with signs. Following heavy discussion, city leaders chose to table the rezoning request, drawing cheers from the packed audience.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed when they will revisit the tabled Powers Ferry Place proposal. It remains unclear how developers will alter the project to address the intense environmental and economic concerns raised by the public.

The council approved a temporary moratorium on all new data center projects that will run through Dec. 31. This freeze gives city leaders time to thoroughly examine the data center industry from all angles.

What they're saying:

Opponents of the project argue that a temporary freeze does not go far enough to protect the community. "Noise pollution... water pollution... and the list goes on and on." a resident in a tan hat said.

Another resident voiced deep worries over public health and technology. "It's going to pollute our environment and hurt people. We don't want AI to take people's jobs and health," the resident said.

Developer Chuck Clay defended the facility, stating it is a necessary step for technological growth. "This isn't a data center. This is a transmission of information center."