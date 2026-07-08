U-Haul truck crashes into SW Atlanta business in apparent break-in

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The Brief Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a southwest Atlanta business early Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. at Identity ATL on Walker Street SW. No arrests have been made as investigators review surveillance and witness video.



Atlanta police are investigating an apparent break-in after a vehicle crashed into a business in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called to Identity ATL at 131 Walker Street SW around 4:40 a.m. on a report of a robbery at a business. When police arrived, they found the storefront had been damaged after a U-Haul truck crashed into the building.

Investigators say no one is in custody. Police are reviewing surveillance and other camera footage as they work to determine what happened and identify those involved.

A nearby resident, Blake Corman, witnessed the incident, called 911 and provided cellphone video of the crash to FOX 5 Atlanta.

What's next:

The investigation remains active, and no additional details have been released.

This is a breaking story and information above is subject to change.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo