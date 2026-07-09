2 Spalding County employees fired, accused of harassing co-worker
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Two Spalding County employees have been fired after criminal and internal investigations into allegations of stalking, sexual harassment, and workplace misconduct, according to Spalding County officials.
Employee discovers tracking device
What we know:
The investigation began when a county employee reported discovering a tracking device attached to her personal vehicle. The employee also alleged she had been subjected to ongoing sexual harassment by her immediate supervisor and a co-worker.
After the complaint was filed, the Spalding County Sheriff's Office opened a criminal investigation while the county launched a separate internal investigation. Sheriff Darrell Dix said he assigned two independent teams of investigators—one to conduct the criminal investigation and another to handle the county's internal review—to ensure the allegations were investigated thoroughly and impartially.
Sheriff says allegations were substantiated
What they're saying:
Sheriff Dix said investigators substantiated the sexual harassment allegations. Based on interviews and evidence gathered during the investigation, Spalding County immediately terminated the two employees accused of misconduct.
The sheriff also said investigators found evidence supporting the employee's claims of workplace misconduct, prompting the county to take disciplinary action while the criminal investigation continues.
Investigator's contact raises conflict concerns
What we know:
Sheriff Dix also revealed that during the investigation, an investigator with the State Court Solicitor's Office—who is married to one of the employees accused of sexual harassment—contacted the victim directly.
According to the sheriff, the investigator was not assigned to the case and should not have communicated with the victim because of her personal relationship with one of the accused employees. Dix said any questions should have been directed to her husband, not the victim.
The sheriff said the matter has been referred to the interim State Court Solicitor's Office for review because it involves one of its employees.
County: Zero tolerance for misconduct
What they're saying:
County Manager Dr. Steve Ledbetter said the county acted immediately after the allegations were reported and maintains a zero-tolerance policy for harassment, intimidation, retaliation, and abuse of authority.
Ledbetter said the county is committed to ensuring employees can report misconduct without fear of retaliation.
Investigation remains ongoing
What's next:
Both the criminal and internal investigations remain active.
County officials said additional disciplinary action could be taken if investigators determine other employees participated in, enabled, concealed, or otherwise contributed to the alleged misconduct.
Officials are encouraging anyone with information related to workplace harassment, intimidation, retaliation, or other misconduct to report it to their supervisor, Human Resources, or the County Manager's Office as the investigation continues.